RR vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Post Match Presentation, Scorecard, Stats

Rajasthan have also now won the two matches in a row they have played so far and also have buckled the trend of teams batting second winning the match.

So, here are the full list of award winners, post-match comments, player of the match details and prize money details.

1. Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Player of the match: Jos Buttler (RR)

Crack it 6s: Jos Buttler (RR) / Tilak Verma (MI)

Power Player of the Match: Jos Buttler (RR)

Most Valuable Asset: Jasprit Bumrah (MI)

Fastest delivery: Prasidh Krishna (RR)

On the Go 4s: Jos Buttler (RR)

2. Post match comments

Yuzvendra Chahal, RR: “(on the missed hat-trick) Felt a bit bad, but its okay. Part of the game. It was good that we won. Interesting win. If I had the hat-trick it would've been nice since I have never earned a hat-trick.

“The plan was I will give a new batter a googly since there was bounce and turn. (on bowling in Royals and with Ashwin) I first try to see the situation. What the team needs. Whether I go for dots or wickets."

Rohit Sharma, MI captain: "I thought they batted well to get to 193. Buttler played an exceptional innings, we tried everything we could to get him out. But I thought 193 on that pitch could've been chased, especially when we needed 70 in 7 overs. But these things can happen and its early days.

“We can learn. There are a few positives. Bumrah bowling well. Mills as well. And Tilak played exceptionally. And Ishan's batting was terrific. I thought one of those two batting till the end would've made the difference. On Suryakumar's fitness…He is a key player for us. Once he gets fit, he comes in straight but we want him to recover since finger injuries are tricky.”

Jos Buttler, RR: “Obviously a great feeling and nice to contribute. I'm a bit nervous as it is hard to tell if it is a good score or not with the short boundary one side. Mumbai always attack me with Bumrah, he's one of the best bowlers in the world and I find him hard to attack, that (Basil Thampi) over the leg-side boundary was short and I decided to target that. I did know (about the inside edge), but you're never sure so just wanted to wait and see.

“I got frustrated towards the end as I slowed down, I couldn't get the ball away as I would have liked and that's why I feel we could have got a few more. But we would have taken 194 at the start.

“They came back strong like they always do, Bumrah is the best at the death and Mills too. Hetmyer played a fantastic hand, coming in and scoring freely.”

3 Stats

1. Jos Buttler made his 2nd IPL hundred, all for Rajasthan Royals

2 Jos Buttler played his 300th T20 match

3 RR captain Sanju Samson completed 200th T20 match