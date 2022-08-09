Rudi Koertzen passes away in a car accident; Cricket world mourns death of popular umpire

Koertzen was returning to his home from Cape Town after a weekend golf trip.

The tragic news was revealed by his son Rudi Koertzen Jr and said his father and three others were died on the spot due to impact of the collision.

“He went on a golf tournament with some of his friends and they were expected to come back on Monday. But it seemed they decided to play another round of golf,” Koertzen Jr told Algoa FM News.

Koertzen has officiated in 331 International matches, including 209 ODIs and has also officiated in 14 T20Is. He also stood in 108 Tests. In fact, Koertzen is only the second umpire after Steve Bucknor to officiate in more than 200 ODIs and 100 Tests.

Koertzen's number of 331 international matches as umpire is only behind Aleem Dar's 420 matches.

Koertzen became an umpire in 1981 and later made his International debut in 1992 during the Boxing Day Test match between India and South Africa at Port Elizabeth.

Koertzen played league cricket in South Africa, beginning his tryst with cricket and later joined South African Railways as an officer before taking to umpiring.