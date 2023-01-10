SA20 2023: Irrespective of result, we want to produce 2-3 heroes in the tournament, says Rashid Khan

MI Cape Town will lock horns with Paarl Royals in the SA20 2023 opener at the Newlands in Cape Town. And ahead of the curtain-raiser, both teams' representatives spoke on their goals and approaches in the new tournament.

MI Cape Town skipper Rashid elaborated on his approach as a captain and emphasized on creating a healthy environment for youngsters to learn and grow.

"We want to provide an environment for youngsters where they can learn and ask questions freely," Rashid said in a conversation with JioCinema.

"It doesn't matter if we win or lose but if at the end of the tournament, if we have produced two or three talented youngsters and given them a platform to showcase their skills, then that will be an achievement for us."

Meanwhile, Paarl Royals wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler answered a few tough questions and had to make some tough choices.

First up, he had choose between the two legends of the game - Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar. The England star went ahead with the former Australian captain.

Next, Buttler had to choose his fondest memory. The England star chose winning the World Cups with England as his fondest memories.

"Winning the two cricket World Cups, have both been very different but equally special," said Buttler.

The 32-year-old was part of the England team that won the 2019 ODI World Cup and also led England T20 squad to victory in the recently concluded T20 Cricket World Cup 2022, where they beat Pakistan in the final.

The first match of SA20 will be live on JioCinema, Sports18 - 1 SD & HD, Sports18- Khel and Colors Tamil from 9:00 PM IST onwards on Tuesday (January 10).