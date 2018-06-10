Sachin Tendulkar advised MS Dhoni to bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh in 2011 World Cup final

MS Dhoni stunned all with his decision to promote himself ahead of in-form Yuvraj Singh in the most-crucial match when Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Virat Kohli were dismissed while chasing 275 at Wankhede Stadium.

Tendulkar reveals how he recognised Dhoni's leadership quality

It was Indian skipper's masterstroke which many termed was one of the biggest matches of his career in which Dhoni scored unbeaten 91. Dhoni was lauded by many and criticised by a few, including Yuvraj's father.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag recently revealed that it was cricketing-icon Sachin Tendulkar's advice which Dhoni followed to bat ahead of Yuvraj.

In a chat show 'What the Duck', anchored by Vikram Sathaye, Sehwag - while talking about how Sachin didn't let him watch the entire final match - revealed, "He (Sachin) was sitting in front and I was facing the back side. When I was about to stand, he told me to sit down and then someone hit a 4. I was sitting and talking and again when I was about to stand, someone hit a 4. Then he asked me to sit down there only and not to stand up."

Dhoni entered the dressing room during the conversation between the openers, it was when Sachin gave him an interesting tip. Sehwag said, "So, finally in between Dhoni came in and at that time Virat Kohli and Gautam were batting. So, he told MS, if righty gets out, then go for righty and lefty gets out, go for lefty. After saying this, he went to the bathroom and then back out. And then Virat got out and in place of him, MS Dhoni went for the batting, that's why Yuvraj Singh didn't play on number 4 despite being in good form."

"So, that was also suggested by him and this was the first time he directly passed a message to MS, otherwise it always went through Lala (himself) and the result is in front of you," Sehwag added further.

Sachin once revealed how he spotted the talent in young Dhoni and suggested the board to name the Ranchi-lad as the skipper for the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Opening with Viru was always fun. I had a plan, he had a song 😜

Enjoyed being on #WhatTheDuck3 with @virendersehwag and my friend @vikramsathaye. This time I didn't have to give him too many bananas 🍌Watch the episode and tell me your favourite part. https://t.co/fWCgjez8Hx pic.twitter.com/unjDidE6Uo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 9, 2018

In an interview with Gaurav Kapur, in his chat show Breakfast With Champions, Tendulkar revealed how he picked up Dhoni's brains while standing by his side at slip cordon and discussing fielding position.

Sachin said, "Whenever I used to be fielding in the slips, I would be discussing with him, constantly, about the fielding positions. I would say my opinions and ask him what he thought about them. It was during these interactions that I picked on his leadership ability." Gaurav joked, "Dhoni may not have realised that it was a job interview."