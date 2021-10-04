Sachin Tendulkar name pops up in Pandora Papers: Cricket icon's net worth, car collection, brand endorsements

However, the cricket icon still remains one of the richest sportspersons in India. In the list of richest cricketers he even closely matches superstars like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

Here we look at some of Tendulkar's known assets and net worth.

1. Sachin Tendulkar net worth

It is estimated the Tendulkar net worth amount to Rs 1110 crore as of the second quarter of financial year.

2. Earnings of Tendulkar from endorsements

Even after retirement, Sachin Tendulkar remains a major brand attraction because of his impeccable record as a cricketer. He is the highest run-getter in both Test and ODI cricket and is also the lone international cricketer to score 100 hundreds. Along with those marvellous records, Tendulkar's image as a family man too has helped cause. He earns approximately Rs 50 crore per year from endorsements.

3. Personal properties of Tendulkar

Tendulkar owns a host of immovable properties across India and abroad like apartments, flats, houses and ownership partner in restaurants. His house at Bandra West is an architectural marvel, designed by some foremost names in the industry. It is estimated to worth Rs 60 crore. If you pool in all his assets then the total worth touches nearly Rs 520 crore.

4. Brands endorsed by Tendulkar

The cricket legend endorses some popular brand, while some like MRF and Boost have long-term association with him, some other came on board recently. The prominent names are: Pepsi, Adidas, TVS, MRF, Britannia, Canon, Philips, VISA, Reynolds, Sanyo BPL, Boost, Toshiba, G-Hanz, Sunfeast, Airtel, Castrol India, Coca-Cola, Luminous, LivPure, Colgate.

5. Cars owned by Tendulkar

Tendulkar is a heavy fan of cars and is the brand icon of German luxury carmakers BMW in India. His garage has a collection of top-end cars like BMW i8, BMW M6, BMW X5M, BMW M5, Ferrari 360 Modena, Nissan GT-R etc.