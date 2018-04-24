Sachin Tendulkar turns 45: Here's a collection of his batting jewels

But the Sachin Tendulkar memories are still fresh in cricket lover's minds. Tendulkar is still an emotion for many - much above the records he created during his long 24-year career as a cricketer.

ALSO READ: WISHES POUR IN FOR B'DAY BOY TENDULKAR

Mykhel reminisces about some innings through which Tendulkar left his indelible mark.

119 n.o vs England, Manchester, 1990

This was Tendulkar's maiden Test hundred and that journey would amass him a total of 51 hundreds. England captain Graham Gooch had set India a daunting 408 to win on the final day. But Tendulkar in the company of Manoj Prabhakar (67 n.o.) ensured that India reach 343/6 and draw the game.

This after India were reduced to 109 for four by a rampaging England. Tendulkar was just 17 years and 112 days then - second youngest batsman to score hundred after Pakistan's Mushtaq Mohammad.

114 vs Australia, Perth, 1992

Perth is certainly not the best place on earth to go trying to save your face from a hopeless 0-3 margin. But that was what India had to do during that long Australian summer.

Expectedly, Australia walloped India at WACA to go 4-0 in the series. But there was one silverlining - a counter-attacking hundred by Tendulkar - all of 18 then.

The young man clobbered bowlers like Merv Hughes, Craig McDermott and Mike Whitney around to score a hundred touched by genius and bravery.

143 vs Australia, Sharjah, 1998

The Desert Storm. This iconic innings helped India reach the final of the Tri-Nation Cup. The target to win was revised to 276 from 46 overs after a desert storm interrupted the match. India needed 237 runs in 46 overs to enter the final.

Tendulkar obliterated the likes of Shane Warne, Damien Fleming and Michael Kasprowicz with a flurry of boundaries. India lost the match after Tendulkar was dismissed but they entered the final. In the final too, Tendulkar made a hundred (134) as he singlehandedly, gifted India the title.

98 vs Pakistan, Centurion, 2003

Abdul Razzak mistimed his leap and he grassed an uppish drive by Tendulkar off Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. The left-arm pacer's question: 'Pata hein kiska catch choda hein' (Do you know whose catch you've dropped?) - is now part of cricketing folklore. After that, Tendulkar hammered one of the best pace bowling units - Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar - mercilessly as India scored a brilliant win.

241 n.o. vs Australia, Sydney, 2004

The innings was all about self-denial. Tendulkar got out playing cover drives on the off-side on a few occasions on that tour and till then he had made just 85 runs from five innings. They have been Tendulkar's money shots over the years. But for the next 10 hours, Tendulkar did not play a single cover drive, curbing his natural tendency displaying monk-like concentration. It was not the resplendent Tendulkar whom we had come to know, but a hermit on a spiritual journey.

200 vs South Africa, Gwalior, 2010

Ravi Shastri thundered through the microphone: "First man on the planet to reach 200. And it's the Superman from India." Shastri's deep voice embossed a historic moment - the first double hundred in ODIs. India's made 401 and won the match by 153 runs and Tendulkar clubbed 25 fours and three sixes during that amazing show.