England Vs India: Sam Curran replaces injured brother Tom in ODI squad

London, July 3: Tom Curran will miss England's upcoming Twenty20 and one-day international fixtures against India due to a left side strain.

Curran was initially thought to be a doubt for just the opening T20, which takes place at Old Trafford on Tuesday, with batsman Dawid Malan called up as cover.

However, Surrey have now announced the seamer will not only sit out the entire three-match T20 series but also the trio of ODI games that follow later this month.

That opened the door to younger sibling Sam Curran, who will replace his injured brother in England's squad for the one-day series.

"Tom will now commence his rehabilitation programme at the Kia Oval under the supervision of Surrey and England's medical teams," a short statement read on Surrey's official website.

England are going to lock horns with India in the opening T20 International game at Old Trafford on Tuesday (July 3).

Eoin Morgan is confident England's World Cup clash with Colombia will not affect his side's focus. For the second time in the competition, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions take to the pitch while the cricket team are also in action.

The 6-1 thrashing of Panama coincided with a stunning victory over Australia at Old Trafford, and Morgan hopes something similar can happen against India.

"We had a similar instance against Australia in the final ODI, you do notice it because in the car park over the far side of the ground there was a big screen," Morgan told a media conference.

"You see the crowd going out and watching the game, but the cheers I suppose were quite frequent in the Panama game but it'll be interesting to see how it goes.

"I don't think it's going to be a good or a bad distraction, it's there, the guys are passionate about keeping an eye on it but we'll still be firmly focused on the game."

Half Time: SWE 0 - 0 SUI
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
