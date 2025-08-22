Cricket Sanju Samson suffering from Fever, came to play KCL match directly from Hospital | Exclusive By Sauradeep Ash Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 15:52 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India star Sanju Samson is battling a fever and came to play the Kerala Cricket League 2025 match on Thursday (August 21) directly from the hospital.

MyKhel understands the India star was at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital on Thursday afternoon. He received primary treatment and intravenous saline at the hospital and then played the match for the Kochi Blue Tigers directly at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

After the match, the player went back to the hospital, and subsequently, he was discharged from the hospital. The Indian star is currently at his home but is expected to play the next match for Kochi, which is on Saturday (August 23).

Samson has a slight fever and is unwell, and the player has also been under the weather. Although it may not be too serious, it needs precaution given he has India duties in the coming weeks.

"Sanju has fever and he also has a cough. His health is currently not well, but he is recovering and resting. He was at the hospital on Friday, and now he is at home," a person very close to Sanju Samson told MyKhel on condition of anonymity.

MyKhel talked with another close source who confirmed Sanju's will and dedication to play in the KCL 2025 match, the reason why he left the hospital mid-treatment and came to the ground to be part of the spectacle.

Sanju fielded almost the entirety of the match but didn't come out to bat as the Tigers chased down a moderate total of 98 runs against the Trivandrum Royals. Saly Samson, Sanju's elder brother and captain of Kochi Blue Tigers, also scored an unbeaten half-century in the match as they got off to a winning start.

Samson is part of the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and is likely to leave for the national duty midway through the KCL 2025 season. The 31-year-old was bought by the Kochi Blue Tigers franchise for a record price in the KCL 2025 auction.