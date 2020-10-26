Sanju Samson reveals reason behind his strange celebration after scoring fifty for Rajasthan Royals

Sanju and centurion Ben Stokes shared an unbroken 152-run alliance for the third wicket to steer Royals home. Sanju celebrated his fifty showing his muscles on the arm, and here it is why.

"I was just reminding myself of my name, Samson is the strongest man in the world," Sanju told the host broadcaster.

But on a more serios note, Sanju said the lean run in the IPL 2020 after striking two fifties in a row did not bother him.

"I kept on believing in myself. When you play 14 games, you will go through ups and downs. Different wickets you play differently and that's what I did. The Last 2-3 games we've spent some time together, this game was the best one. To be very honest, I wasn't looking at the required runs, I just reacted to the ball.

"My game is simple, I hit it if it's there and take singles and doubles otherwise. I did give myself time but I was looking for boundaries. The intent was there, but I took 5-6 balls to get myself in," said Sanju.