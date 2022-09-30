SAT20: Joburg Super Kings add Nandile, Wandile to support staff

Wandile Gwavu, who has been the head coach of the Johannesburg based Lions team for the last three seasons, joins as an Assistant Coach.

Nandile Tyali, who is the Strength & Conditioning coach of the Lions, joins as the Assistant Strength & Conditioning coach of Joburg Super Kings.

“We welcome Wandile Gwavu and Nandile Tyali to the Super Kings family. Their knowledge about local conditions and players will add great value to the team. We look forward to working with them in the SA20 league,” said Kasi Viswanathan, CSKCL CEO.

“I’m happy and thankful that I’ll be getting an opportunity to be part of the JSK family and work alongside world class coaches and players.

I am looking forward to the learnings and experiences that will be taking place during that month. Definitely looking forward to adding value and enjoying this great opportunity," said Wandile Gwavu.

“I am really excited to join the Joburg Super Kings support team. To work next to industry leaders and top players at this level is a challenge I am really looking forward to.

The Super Kings franchise is one of the most successful and professionally run franchises in global cricket and I look forward to adding value to the brand, coaches, players and all involved,” said Nandile Tyali.

“I am incredibly proud that both Wandile and Nandile have been included in the Joburg Super Kings coaching staff. They have both done fantastically well for Lions Cricket over the past years and are true professionals in all they do.

I am confident that Stephen Fleming as long-standing Super Kings Head Coach will enjoy having them in the camp. I wish Stephen, Wandile, Nandile and all involved with the Joburg Super Kings every success in the inaugural SA20 tournament being held early next year.

We are very proud to have the Super Kings based in Johannesburg and playing out of the iconic Wanderers Stadium as their new JSK home. We will certainly make sure all fans 'whistle for Joburg’,” said Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of the Wanderers.