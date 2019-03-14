Cricket

SC appoints Narasimha as mediator to resolve disputes of administration in BCCI

By
New Delhi, March 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday (March 14) appointed senior advocate P S Narasimha, who is assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the BCCI matter, as mediator for resolving various disputes related to cricket administration in the country.

A bench of Justices S A Bobde and A M Spare was informed by Narasimha that former apex court judge Justice (retd) D K Jain has assumed charge as the ombudsman of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"The game must go on," the bench said, asking Narasimha to act as mediator in the cricket administration disputes.

The bench also asked Narasimha to look into the dispute relating to release of funds by the court appointed committee of administrators to various cricket associations.

In addition, it restrained all other courts in India from entertaining for proceeding with any matter pertaining to BCCI and state cricket associations.Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for some state associations, said Narasimha could be appointed as the mediator.

"We have complied with the Lodha panel recommendations. But there are certain things beyond it. This can be resolved by Narasimha," he said.

During the hearing, issues of not releasing of funds by the CoA to state associations, like of Maharashtra, Saurashtra, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh were brought to the court's notice, which asked the amicus to make a recommendation in this regard to CoA.

    bcci supreme court cricket
    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 16:28 [IST]
