West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI: The match postponed due to COVID-19 concern

Players had arrived at the Kensington Oval and the toss had taken place, but both camps were sent back to their hotels due to a positive PCR test from one of West Indies' non-playing members.

Play was initially suspended before Cricket West Indies subsequently confirmed the cancellation of the ODI fixture.

The statement from Cricket West Indies read: "The second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff.

"This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known.

"The established COVID-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today.

"They will remain in isolation in their hotel rooms until their PCR-Test results are returned."

Phil Simmons' men took the five-match T20I series 4-1 before the visitors recorded an emphatic 133-run win in the opening ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.

Ahead of the second ODI fixture, Aaron Finch announced one change to his 11, bringing in Riley Meredith for his ODI debut but the bowler will now have to wait for his next opportunity after the cancellation.

The two sides are due to face off on Saturday in the final game of the series at the Kensington Oval again, though that will now need further confirmation given the outcome on Thursday.