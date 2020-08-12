Setback for IPL 2020 preparations: Rajasthan Royals fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests Covid 19 positive

"Rajasthan Royals would like to inform that their fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid 19. The test was undertaken keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE. The franchise implemented an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by the BCCI to ensure as robust a process as possible," the Royals announced on Wednesday (August 12).

"Dishant is currently in his hometown in Udaipur and has been advised to get admitted to hospital for his 14 quarantine. Post 14 days. Dishant will be undergoing two tests as per the protocols of BCCI. On return of two negative tests, he will be allowed to join the team after self-isolating for six days and receiving three further negative tests upon his arrival in the UAE.

However, the Royals clarified that no other Rajasthan players or any other IPL players or officials were on close contact with Dishant in the last 10 days, nullifying the possibility of spreading the virus in the camp.

"We request everyone who has been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days to self-isolate and get tested for Covid 19. We can confirm that no Rajathan Royals or other IPL players have been in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days. We wish Dishant a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining the Royals' camp soon in the UAE," the club said.

It may be recalled that Kings XI Punjab owner Ness Wadia recently expressed apprehension that even one positive Covid 19 case can derail the IPL 2020 in the UAE.