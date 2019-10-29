Shakib Al Hasan, BCB fight aggravates: Bangladesh captain set to miss India tour

Shakib attended only one net session in the preparatory four-day camp ahead of the India tour that also included two warm-up T20s. Bangladesh are due to travel to India on Wednesday (October 30) and now it seems that they are set to announce a fresh T20I team without Shakib.

"We will announce the T20 team on Tuesday. We need some more time to announce our Test team. We will announce it two to three days later," Akram Khan, BCB's cricket operations chairman told Cricbuzz.

Shakib was also not a part of the meeting Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hasan convened to discuss the strategies ahead of the tour to India.

The BCB has also been irked by the fact that Shakib has entered into a contract with telecom major 'Grameenphone', a direct competitor to Bangladesh team sponsor 'Robi'. The BCB deemed it as 'unlawful' and has issued a showcause notice to Shakib, though spared him of any legal action.

Earlier, BCB president Nazmul Hasan had alleged that there have been constant attempts to sabotage Bangladesh's upcoming tour of India and the strike by country's top cricketers with 11-point demand was an extension of that.

Talking about the availability of Shakib, Hasan said: "Now after this, I won't be surprised if I find that someone else pulls out at the eleventh hour when we would be left with no other options. I have called Shakib to have a chat. Now if he also pulls out, where do I even find a captain? I might have to change the whole combination. What do I even do with these players."