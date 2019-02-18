Cricket

Shami donates money to the families of martyred CRPF soldiers

By
Cricketers and other sportspersons are coming forward to help the families of Pulwama victims
Cricketers and other sportspersons are coming forward to help the families of Pulwama victims

Bengaluru. February 18: Indian cricketers continued to offer help to the families of soldiers who were martyred in the Pulwama terror attack. Pacer Mohammed Shami was the latest to join the list after several players came forward offering help and condemning the gruesome episode that took the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers last Thursday.

1. Mohammed Shami

1. Mohammed Shami

Shami donated money to the families of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The 28-year-old Shami said: "When we play for our country they stand at the borders protecting it. We stand with the families of our jawans, we will always be there for them," Shami was quoted as saying by ANI.

2. Shikhar Dhawan

2. Shikhar Dhawan

India opener Shikhar Dhawan too has offered to help the families of CRPF personnel martyred in Pulwama. He has offered monetary assistance and other contributions as well. Dhawan has also urged other sportspersons to come forward and help the families of the slain soldiers.

3. Virender Sehwag

3. Virender Sehwag

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag offered to bear the educational expenses of children of all the CRPF personnel martyred. "Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool , Jhajjar. Saubhagya hoga," Sehwag wrote on his twitter handle. Condemning the terror attack, the big-hitting former India opener had earlier tweeted, "Really pained by the cowardly attack on our CRPF in J&K in which our brave men have been martyred . No words are enough to describe the pain. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

4. Vijender Singh

4. Vijender Singh

Star boxer Vijender Singh, who is employed with Haryana Police, is donating a month's salary. "I'm donating my one month's salary for the martyrs of #PulwamaTerrorAttack and want everyone to come forward and support the families. It is our moral duty to always standby them and make them feel proud of their sacrifices. Jai Hind," the Olympic medallist said.

    Story first published: Monday, February 18, 2019, 17:37 [IST]
