Shane Warne dies at 52: Watch his Ball of the Century in 1993 against England in Ashes

Warne broke into our consciousness with the The Ball of the Century.

Venue was Old Trafford, Manchester, and the date June 4, 1993. Mike Gatting took guard against Warne, who was bowling for the first time in an Ashes series in England, who spun the ball across the Englisman to castle him, beating him with drift and spin.

Ball of the Century, 4th June 1993, Old Trafford. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/ccEoLjtInr — John (@johnedavid) March 4, 2022

Richie Benaud, the former Australian captain and legendary commentator, described the magical moment in his matter-of-fact voice.

"First ball in Test cricket in England for Shane Warne," Benaud began.

"He has done it. He started off with the most beautiful delivery. Gatting has absolutely no idea what has happened to it and he still does not know....a raised eyebrow and a little nod that's all it needed," Benaud draw a simple picture of the 'Ball of the Century' in his inimitable way.

Later former England captain Graham Gooch commented on the reaction of Gatting: "He looked as though someone had just nicked his lunch", as Gatting was much mocked for his rotundity.

This was further alluded to by journalist Martin Johnson, who said, "How anyone can spin a ball the width of Gatting boggles the mind, and again by Gooch who added, "If it had been a cheese roll, it would never have got past him.”

In 2009, the Irish chamber pop group The Duckworth Lewis Method wrote a song called "Jiggery Pokery" about the Ball of the Century.

Till that point Warne had played 11 Tests for 30 wickets and his average was a less than flattering 30.

Incidentally, Warne made his debut against India in Sydney in 1991 but Indian batsmen, particularly current India head coach Ravi Shastri, plundered him for truckload of runs in that Test.

But since that away series against England, Warne's career embarked on an upwardly mobile trip and it stopped with him bagging more than 700 Test victims - second only to the 800 scalps of contemporary Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka.

Warne dies

Shane Warne, 52, has passed away on Friday (March 4) due to suspected heart attack, as per a report in Fox Sports.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne's management released a statement.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course,” it said.