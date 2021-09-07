Shikhar Dhawan and Aesha Mukherji get divorced; part ways after eight years of marriage

Dhawan and Aesha Mukherji has parted ways after being married for eight years and the news of their divorce was confirmed by an emotional post by the latter. Aesha took to social media to reveal the news as her profile with the name 'Ayesha Dhawan' was deleted from the social media site.

The Delhi Capitals' opener is yet to confirm the news himself. Dhawan and Aesha had tied the knot on October 30, 2012.

Shikhar Dhawan Divorce Reason:

In an emotional note, Aesha wrote, "Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time.

"I felt as if I had let everyone down and even felt selfish. I felt that I was letting my parents down, I felt that I was letting my children down and even to some extent I felt as if I was letting God down. Divorce was such a dirty word.

"So now imagine, I have to go through it a second time. Woooahhhhhh. That is terrifying. Being divorced once before already, felt like I had more at stake the second time round. I had more to prove. So when my second marriage broke down it was really scary. All the feelings I felt when I went through it the first time came flooding in. Fear, failure and disappointment x 100. What does this mean for me? How does this define me and my relationship to marriage," Aesha wrote on her post.

As Dhawan struggles in his personal life, the India opener is looking to seal a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad.