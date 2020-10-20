Shikhar Dhawan says "it's an honour" after completing a decade in Indian team

Dhawan, who made his ODI debut for India on October 20, 2010, against Australia, on Tuesday (October 20) complete a decade playing for the national team. He has made 136 appearances for the team in ODI cricket, amassing 5,688 runs with a high score of 143 runs.

"10 years with Team India, 10 years playing for my country - there has been no greater honour. Representing my nation has given me memories for a lifetime, that I am always grateful for," Dhawan tweeted.

10 years with Team India, 10 years playing for my country - there has been no greater honour. Representing my nation has given me memories for a lifetime, that I am always grateful for 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8ULk1gHgpZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 20, 2020

In 2011, he made his T20I debut against West Indies, while the 34-year-old has also played 34 Tests and scored 2,315 runs in the longest format of the game.

Dhawan is currently away in UAE playing in the Indian Premier League, representing Delhi Capitals, who are leading the IPL 2020 standings. The opener scored his maiden IPL century as he guided his side to a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings last time out and is inching close to a huge milestone in the league soon.

When Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday (October 20) at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, Dhawan will look to add another big score to his name as he is 63 runs short off completing 5000 IPL runs.