Shoaib Akhtar revelation: 'I'd bowled a deliberate beamer to MS Dhoni'

Akhtar in a chat show with former India opener Aakash Chopra revealed that he bowled a deliberate beamer at Dhoni during the 2006 Faisalabad Test. Dhoni had made his maiden Test hundred in that match - a scorching 148 off 153 balls.

In a high-scoring game, Pakistan had made 588 in their first innings to which India replied with 603. Pakistan made 490 for 8 declared in their second innings and India rounded off the match on a dead pitch scoring 21 for no loss in the last innings. Inzamam Ul Haq, Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf made hundred for Pakistan while Rahul Dravid and Dhoni notched up hundreds for India.

"I apologised to Dhoni for hitting him with a beamer deliberately. This was the first time I bowled a beamer deliberately. I think I shouldn't have done it," Akhtar said.

"He was playing exceptionally well and the wicket was really slow. Dhoni kept on hitting me, and I got frustrated with the way he played me," said Akhtar.

Akhtar also made some scathing remark on Sachin Tendulkar when he detailed how he plotted a first-ball dismissal of the master batsman. "I heard Sachin was the god. I said this is a god? Iss ki khairiyat nahi. He didn't recognize me, and I didn't recognize him. He was in his own attitude and I was in my attitude. But I wanted to get him out on the first ball and that happened," Akhtar had said in another TV show.