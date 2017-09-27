Shock recall for VInce; three uncapped players in England's Ashes squad

London, September 27: A shock recall for James Vince and call-ups for three uncapped players headlined England's Ashes squad, announced on Wednesday.

With a batting line-up still to be crystallised, Tom Westley's lack of runs at three against South Africa and West Indies cost him, with England returning to Vince, last seen batting at number four in the home series against Pakistan last year.

Gary Ballance also gets another chance, while paceman Craig Overton, leg spinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will be hoping to make their first appearances at Test level.

Toby Roland-Jones and Mark Wood were not deemed to be fit enough to be included in England's 16-man party, which includes seven players who travelled Down Under in the fateful whitewash four years ago.

The five-match series begins in Brisbane on November 23.

Here is the squad in full:

BATSMEN

Joe Root (captain) Caps: 60 Runs 5323 Ave: 53.76

Alastair Cook Caps: 147 Runs 11629 Ave: 46.33

Mark Stoneman Caps: 3 Runs 120 Ave: 30.00

Dawid Malan Caps: 5 Runs 189 Ave: 23.62

Gary Ballance Caps: 23 Runs 1498 Ave: 37.45

James Vince Caps: 7 Runs 212 Ave: 19.27

WICKETKEEPERS

Jonny Bairstow Caps: 45 Runs 2824 Catches/stumpings: 119/7

Ben Foakes (uncapped) First-class apps: 76 Runs 3882 Catches/stumpings: 135/13

ALL-ROUNDERS

Moeen Ali Caps: 44 Runs: 2288 Wickets: 128

Ben Stokes Caps: 39 Runs: 2429 Wickets: 95

Chris Woakes Caps: 18 Runs: 675 Wickets: 50

BOWLERS

James Anderson Caps: 129 Wickets: 506 Ave: 27.39

Jake Ball Caps: 3 Wickets: 2 Ave: 114.00

Stuart Broad Caps: 109 Wickets: 388 Ave: 28.81

Mason Crane (uncapped) First-class apps: 26 Wickets: 70 Ave: 42.22

Craig Overton (uncapped) First-class apps: 59 Wickets: 186 Ave: 26.48

