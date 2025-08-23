English Edition
Shreevats Goswami, Virat Kohli’s former India U19 & RCB teammate, showcases singing skills with Kishore Kumar hit

By

Indian cricket's musical side shines through legendary figures like Sachin Tendulkar, whose duet with Sonu Nigam captured fans' hearts, and Virender Sehwag, who famously sang Bollywood tunes while batting, blending rhythm with runs. Suresh Raina's cinematic vocals and Sanjay Manjrekar's album reflect their artistry beyond the boundary.

But most recently, a video on social media is circling around, which shows the musical talent of Shreevats Goswami, the India U19 World Cup winner in 2008 and a former RCB player.

Shreevats Goswami Virat Kohli s former RCB teammate showcases singing skills with Kishore Kumar hit

Shreevats, who has played distinctively for Bengal, uploaded a video of him singing at an event. The crafty wicketkeeper-batter was heard singing a famous Kishore Kumar number - 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. He was later heard singing the evergreen 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', originally sung by Sonu Nigam.

The India cricketer also jokingly captioned 'For bar gigs & weddings & birthdays enquiries, drop me a mail.'

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shreevats Goswami (@shreevatsgoswami)

Goswami hails from Howrah in West Bengal, and Bengal being the hub of art and music, it is not so surprising. And to be honest, the former India U19 player hit the notes perfectly while singing, which was a pleasant surprise.

Shreevats Goswami as a Cricketer

Specializing as a left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman, he gained national attention as part of India's Under-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2008, showcasing his talent both behind the stumps and with the bat. He began his professional journey with Bengal in domestic cricket and, despite often being a reserve keeper due to Wriddhiman Saha's presence, emerged as a consistent performer, accumulating over 8,000 domestic runs.

Goswami made his mark in the Indian Premier League playing for teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he was valued for his reliability and calm demeanor in high-pressure matches. The southpaw was also the first-ever emerging player award winner in IPL 2008, eclipsing Virat Kohli, who was also part of the RCB squad back then.

Story first published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 15:51 [IST]
