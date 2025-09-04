Not MCG or Lord’s - this Asia Cup venue sits top with Most International Matches; No India Stadiums in Top 30

EXCLUSIVE: 'If You Think Well, You Will Do Well' - Auqib Nabi on Duleep Trophy Heroics, All-Rounder Hopes, India Dream

How much will IPL and India tickets cost after GST 2.0? Watching Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma becomes Costlier or Cheaper?

Cricket Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami to return after Asia Cup 2025 Snub? India squad for West Indies Test series set to be Delayed By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 9:38 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will be hoping to continue their resurgence in the Asia Cup 2025, but immediately after that, they return to Red Ball cricket.

The Indian team will face West Indies and then South Africa in a couple of 2-match Test series in this calendar year, both set to be played at home. The West Indies Test series starts in October, and the selection for the Test series can be delayed as late as last week of September.

As per a report from Insidesport, the Indian team selection for West Indies Tests can take a longer period due to appointment of new selectors. Although Ajit Agarkar is set to continue as the chief of selectors, a couple of new faces are set to arrive.

"We still have a month to go and since this is a home series, it won't be an issue. The ideal situation would be to onboard the new selectors before announcing the Test squad. But if the process takes time, the current committee will announce the squad in the second or third week," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

India had a decent outing in England to commence the new World Test Championship cycle. Shubman Gill's young brigade managed a 2-2 stalemate on English soil, thus providing enough width for the team to cement a strong position in the points table with a decent outing in the next two assignments.

IND vs WI Test Series: Who can make a Comeback?

As far as the team is concerned, Rishabh Pant is poised to make a return to the Test team if he is declared fit. Also, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami would also be vying for a comeback, whereas a few emerging faces are also on the fray for selection.

As the ongoing Duleep Trophy comes to conclusion, the selectors may look to award some of the top performers for the West Indies matches.