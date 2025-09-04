English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami to return after Asia Cup 2025 Snub? India squad for West Indies Test series set to be Delayed

By MyKhel Staff

India will be hoping to continue their resurgence in the Asia Cup 2025, but immediately after that, they return to Red Ball cricket.

The Indian team will face West Indies and then South Africa in a couple of 2-match Test series in this calendar year, both set to be played at home. The West Indies Test series starts in October, and the selection for the Test series can be delayed as late as last week of September.

Shreyas Iyer Mohammed Shami to return after Asia Cup 2025 Snub India squad for West Indies Test series set to be Delayed

As per a report from Insidesport, the Indian team selection for West Indies Tests can take a longer period due to appointment of new selectors. Although Ajit Agarkar is set to continue as the chief of selectors, a couple of new faces are set to arrive.

"We still have a month to go and since this is a home series, it won't be an issue. The ideal situation would be to onboard the new selectors before announcing the Test squad. But if the process takes time, the current committee will announce the squad in the second or third week," a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Insidesport.

India had a decent outing in England to commence the new World Test Championship cycle. Shubman Gill's young brigade managed a 2-2 stalemate on English soil, thus providing enough width for the team to cement a strong position in the points table with a decent outing in the next two assignments.

IND vs WI Test Series: Who can make a Comeback?

As far as the team is concerned, Rishabh Pant is poised to make a return to the Test team if he is declared fit. Also, the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Shami would also be vying for a comeback, whereas a few emerging faces are also on the fray for selection.

As the ongoing Duleep Trophy comes to conclusion, the selectors may look to award some of the top performers for the West Indies matches.

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 9:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 4, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out