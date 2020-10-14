Shreyas Iyer suffers shoulder injury, Delhi Capitals captain's IPL 2020 future to know on Thursday

1. What happened to Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas hit shoulder hard on the field while trying to stop a shot from Rajasthan Royals opener Ben Stokes. Shreyas left the field soon with Lalit Yadav coming in as a replacement, and the Capitals' captain did not return to the field. Shikhar Dhawan led the Delhi outfit for the rest of the match that they won by 13 runs to go top of the IPL 2020 points table.

2. Word from Delhi Capitals camp

"Shreyas has hurt his shoulder. His arm is moving at the moment. We will get a report tomorrow (Thursday) and we will have to wait and watch," said stand-in-captain Dhawan in the post-match presentation.

It is quite coincidental that the Capitals also have three former IPL captains in their playing XI on Wednesday - Dhawan (former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain), R Ashwin (former Kings XI Punjab captain) and Ajinkya Rahane (former Rajasthan Royals captain) - in their ranks. Hence, in a way the absence of Shreyas would not have hurt the Capitals much in that sense on the field.

3. Why Shreyas' presence is important

The DC camp will keep a close watch on Shreyas' fitness because he holds a massive place as a batsman in the Capitals line-up.

The presence of Shreyas is very significant for Delhi too because they have already lost the services of wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant. Pant will not be available for a few matches because of a Grade 1 tear on his hamstring. Alex Carey is playing as his replacement.

4. Other injuries in DC camp

Amit Mishra, the veteran leg-spinner, has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 with a finger injury, while pacer Ishant Sharma too was ruled out of the IPL 13 with a left rib cage injury. Now, they cannot afford to lose their captain and primary batsman.