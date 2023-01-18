Shubman Gill becomes fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs, 2nd fastest in the World

Gill, who has found his touch this year with the willow, continued his merry way against the Kiwi attack and scored another hundred, two in a row now.

The Indian batter also scored a hundred in the last match against Sri Lanka in Trivandrum.

Shubman Gill becomes Fastest Indian to 1000 ODI Runs:

With the century, Shubman Gill has crossed 1000 runs in ODI cricket. Despite his debut in 2019, he didn't get regular opportunities till last year, and the player has capitalized big time on his recent opportunities.

Gill scored his 3rd ODI hundred on Wednesday (January 18) and now has become the fastest Indian player to reach 1000 ODI runs, surpassing Virat Kohli, who reached the milestone in his 24th innings. Gill has taken only 19 innings to reach the mark and has been in tremendous form since the start of last year.

Gill continues 2023 resurgence:

The young batter has been in immense touch in 2023. He has already scored 2 centuries, along with a fifty in four innings so far. The batter played an elegant knock last match against Sri Lanka, and emulated the same against the Blackcaps as well.

Gill becomes 2nd Fastest player to reach 1000 ODI Runs:

Shubman Gill now also becomes the joint 2nd fastest batter in the world to reach the four-figure mark in ODIs. He has taken 19 innings to reach the mark, same as Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq took when he reached the milestone against South Africa in 2019. Another Pakistani batter Fakhar Zaman is the fastest player ever to score 1000 ODI runs, as he made it within 18 innings.

Among Indians, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan reached the milestone in 24 innings as mentioned above, while Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shreyas Iyer reached 1000 runs in their 25th innings.