Smith, Warner not selected as Australia remain unchanged for Pakistan ODIs

By Opta
David Warner and Steve Smith not to play against Pakistan
David Warner and Steve Smith not to play against Pakistan

Melbourne, March 8: Australia opted not to include suspended duo Steve Smith and David Warner in their squad to face Pakistan in a one-day international series this month.

Smith and Warner were set to be eligible for the final two games of the five-match series following their ball-tampering bans, however, the pair were overlooked by selectors on Friday.

The pair's 12-month suspensions for the Cape Town scandal against South Africa last year ends on March 28 but Australia named an unchanged 15-man team for the Pakistan series, which gets underway in the United Arab Emirates on March 22.

"After consultation with members of the National Selection Panel, Greg Chappell and Head Coach Justin Langer, Interim EGM Team Performance Belinda Clark, CA Medical Team and both players, it has been agreed Steve Smith and David Warner will not be available for selection for the final two matches of the series against Pakistan," National Selection Panel chairman Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

"While their bans will be finished on March 28, Steve and David have been working through rehabilitation from elbow surgery and it has been agreed the best pathway for them to return to play is in the Indian Premier League, a strong competition which features some of the world’s best players.

"David will play with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Steve with Rajastan Royals. Cricket Australia will continue to liaise with both Steve, David and their IPL clubs to monitor progress as we build towards the ICC World Cup and the Ashes."

Injured star paceman Mitchell Starc will also miss the Pakistan clash as he recovers from a pectoral problem ahead of the Cricket World Cup.

Australia will head to the UAE with the same squad selected to face India, who lead 2-0 ahead of Friday's third ODI in Ranchi.

Australia's ODI squad to face Pakistan: Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins, Alex Carey, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa.

Day 1 - Stumps: NZL vs BAN
    Friday, March 8, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
