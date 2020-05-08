Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Smriti Mandhana can't wait to join her teammates on the field

By
Smriti Mandhana cant wait to join her teammates on the field
Smriti Mandhana can't wait to join her teammates on the field

New Delhi, May 8; Amid the nation-wide lockdown in place due to coronavirus pandemic, star Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana on Friday said she is badly missing the game and can't wait to be back on the field with her teammates once normalcy returns.

"We've been touring so long and I never imagined that we would go on to make so many amazing memories," Mandhana wrote on Instagram along with photos of her Indian teammates.

"All this has become such an important part of my life. I just can't wait to be back on the field and back with my teammates. But until then I'll cherish every single moment! To many more memories...soon," she added.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a spate of series and tournaments, including the IPL 2020, have been postponed indefinitely.

Cricketers are currently spending time with their families and are trying to make the most of the forced break. Earlier, Mandhana had revealed her day to day activities in order to make sure how she makes the most of the lockdown period.

In a video tweeted by BCCI, the left-handed batter had revealed she is spending time by working out, washing utensils, watching movies and playing Ludo online. "The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day," she had added.

India has been in lockdown since March 25, a step taken in order to stop the spread of coronavirus which has so far claimed more than 1800 lives in the country.

More SMRITI MANDHANA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
BCCI is not thinking of IPL 2020 now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, May 8, 2020, 13:52 [IST]
Other articles published on May 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue