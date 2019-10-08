Smriti Mandhana ruled out of India women ODI series against South Africa

Mumbai, October 8: Smriti Mandhana has been ruled out of the ODI series against South Africa because of an injured toe. The star Indian batswoman suffered injury while training a couple of days ago.
It has been learned that Mandhana will have to spent a considerable time off the field owing to the injury. Pooja Vastrakar could be the likely replacement for Mandhana, though official announcement yet to come.
Mandhana, however, had a rather routine outing in the recent T20Is against South Africa, scoring just 46 runs from four matches. India women will face South Africa in a three-match ODI series at Vadodara from Wednesday.
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here