Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues make big gain in ICC Women T20I Rankings

By
Smriti Mandhana gained in the latest ICC Women T20I Rankings
Smriti Mandhana gained in the latest ICC Women T20I Rankings

Dubai, February 12: The India pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have made impressive gains among batters in the latest ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings despite their side's 3-0 series loss to New Zealand, while Windies all-rounder Deandra Dottin has grabbed the top spot among all-rounders in the latest update carried out on Tuesday (February 12).

1. Surge of Smriti, Jemimah

1. Surge of Smriti, Jemimah

Rodrigues' 132 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand have lifted her four places to second position while Smriti Mandhana, who grabbed the top spot in ODIs last week, has gained four spots to reach sixth position after finishing as the leading run-getter in the series with an aggregate of 180. The stylish left-hander smashed two half-centuries including a fluent 86 in the last match in Hamilton that India lost by two runs.

2. India spinners move up

2. India spinners move up

Spinners Radha Yadav, up 18 places to 10th after taking four wickets in the series against the Kiwis, and Deepti Sharma, up five places to 14th, are the India players to move up among bowlers.

3. NZ leap to No 2

3. NZ leap to No 2

In the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand have overtaken England to take second place. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018 champions Australia continue to lead the table while the Windies and India, semifinalists at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, are fourth and fifth, respectively.

4. Devine, Dottin up

4. Devine, Dottin up

For New Zealand, Sophie Devine has moved from 11th to eighth position among batters after scoring 153 runs in the series including a match-winning 72 in the last match, while captain Amy Satterthwaite's 87 runs have lifted her from 23rd to 17th position. Among bowlers, Lea Tahuhu has moved up five slots to 11th position. For the Windies, Dottin has been the standout performer in a 2-1 series win in Pakistan. Dottin has moved up two places to third among batters after scoring 158 runs in the series while her three wickets have lifted her two slots to 29th among bowlers. The net result has been a promotion to number one in the list of all-rounders.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue