Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues make big gain in ICC Women T20I Rankings

1. Surge of Smriti, Jemimah

Rodrigues' 132 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand have lifted her four places to second position while Smriti Mandhana, who grabbed the top spot in ODIs last week, has gained four spots to reach sixth position after finishing as the leading run-getter in the series with an aggregate of 180. The stylish left-hander smashed two half-centuries including a fluent 86 in the last match in Hamilton that India lost by two runs.

2. India spinners move up

Spinners Radha Yadav, up 18 places to 10th after taking four wickets in the series against the Kiwis, and Deepti Sharma, up five places to 14th, are the India players to move up among bowlers.

3. NZ leap to No 2

In the ICC Women's T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand have overtaken England to take second place. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2018 champions Australia continue to lead the table while the Windies and India, semifinalists at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, are fourth and fifth, respectively.

4. Devine, Dottin up

For New Zealand, Sophie Devine has moved from 11th to eighth position among batters after scoring 153 runs in the series including a match-winning 72 in the last match, while captain Amy Satterthwaite's 87 runs have lifted her from 23rd to 17th position. Among bowlers, Lea Tahuhu has moved up five slots to 11th position. For the Windies, Dottin has been the standout performer in a 2-1 series win in Pakistan. Dottin has moved up two places to third among batters after scoring 158 runs in the series while her three wickets have lifted her two slots to 29th among bowlers. The net result has been a promotion to number one in the list of all-rounders.