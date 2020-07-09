Cricket
Sophie Devine appointed full-time captain of New Zealand women's cricket team

By
Sophie Devine appointed full-time captain of New Zealand women's cricket team

Wellington, July 9: All-rounder Sophie Devine will be the new captain of the New Zealand women's cricket team, taking over from Amy Satterthwaite, who will be her deputy once she returns from maternity leave.

"Sophie Devine has been confirmed as the WHITE FERNS captain with Amy Satterthwaite to take the role of vice-captain following her return from maternity leave," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said in a press release.

Devine took over the White Ferns captaincy in an interim capacity last season, and her strong leadership led to her being offered the captaincy on a full-time basis. The 30-year-old has played 105 ODIs and 91 T20 Internationals for the White Ferns, aggregating a total of 4954 runs and 158 wickets.

Satterthwaite will return after maternity leave and will form a key part of the leadership group as the team work towards the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 to be hosted by New Zealand early next year.

"It's a huge honour and privilege to be awarded the White Ferns captaincy," said Devine. "I thoroughly enjoyed my time as captain over the past season. It was challenging results-wise at times, but I feel we are moving in the right direction as a team, both with our cricket and our team culture," she said.

Devine said she was looking forward towards forging a strong leadership group with Satterthwaite.

"I'm very much looking forward to working with Amy who has an exceptional cricketing brain and I feel we can form a strong leadership partnership in combination with a well-established leadership group."

Satterthwaite on her part said being the skipper of the White Ferns was a great privilege. "I'm looking forward to returning to international cricket and doing my best to support Sophie and the team," said Satterthwaite.

White Ferns head coach Bob Carter has been impressed with the way Devine has taken the captaincy in her stride over the past season. "Sophie is a strong leader, she has her own style and knows what she wants from herself and the team," Carter said.

The process undertaken by NZC acknowledged from the outset that Satterthwaite, having taken maternity leave, remained the incumbent captain. Devine will assume the role of full-time captain immediately with the White Ferns preparing for split-squad training camps starting in Lincoln next week.

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 10:33 [IST]
