Sourav Ganguly: Kohli the most important man in Indian cricket, Dhoni's decision will be respected

By
Sourav Ganguly says skipper Virat Kohli is the most important man in Indian cricket

Mumbai, October 23: Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday (October 23) formally took over as the BCCI president and addressed the media here, touching upon a variety of issues, including the future of former skipper MS Dhoni, currently on a break from international cricket, and the way he is going to work with current captain Virat Kohli.

1. Ganguly on Kohli

"Virat Kohli is the captain of India, he is the most important man in Indian cricket. I will speak to him tomorrow. In terms of the Test venues, we have a lot of Tests and a lot of venues, we will have to sit with him and see what he wants," said Ganguly.

"We are here to make the lives of the cricketers easier. And not more difficult. Everything will be decided on the basis of performance. Mutual respect, opinions and discussions will be there. Kohli is the most important man in this entire context, so we'll be there to support him, listen to him. Because I've been a captain myself I understand from that position," he said.

2. Ganguly on Dhoni

"MS Dhoni's achievement has made India proud. When you sit down and take note of what he has done, you say ‘Wow. Champions don't finish very quickly. Till I am around, everybody will be respected," said Ganguly.

3. Ganguly on Bangladesh series

The Bangladesh tour of India was put in jeopardy after the Bangla players announced indefinite strike a couple of days ago. But Ganguly hoped the series is well and truly on. "The Bangladesh PM has said she will turn up for the Test in Kolkata. If she has given her consent, I don't see how the national team won't," he said.

4. On his tenure as BCCI president

"No compromise on credibility, corruption free -- that is the way I led Team India and that is way I will lead BCCI," Ganguly said. On the revenue sharing with ICC, Ganguly said: "We will make sure India gets it due. Whatever we have been getting is back end money. We will speak to the ICC and take the matter forward."

More SOURAV GANGULY News

Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 15:25 [IST]
