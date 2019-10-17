Sourav Ganguly throws light into future of Ravi Shastri, MS Dhoni

Ganguly had already reminded Virat Kohli and the team that they have not won an ICC tournament despite winning bilateral Test series home and away, few ODI and T20 series. Other topic that is being debated is the future of MS Dhoni, who has been on a sabbatical after the ICC World Cup 2019 in July.

1. Ganguly's thought on Dhoni

"I will find out from the selectors when I meet them on October 24. We will find out what the selectors are thinking and then I will put forth my opinion," said Ganguly. Ganguly said he would like to speak to Dhoni and know what he wants. "We will have to see what Dhoni wants. I will also speak to him on what he wants to do and what he does not want to do."

Ganguly said since he was not in the picture earlier, he had no clarity on Dhoni's future. "Since I was not in the picture, it may be a case that it's not clear with me as of now (Dhoni's future). Now, I will be in a position to find out and then will decide on the way forward," he said.

2. Ganguly on Shastri as coach

One of the hotly debated issues since Ganguly emerged the BCCI president-designate has been his relation with India head coach Ravi Shastri. The discussion is based on two points. 1. There was some questions on the legality of the panel led by Kapil Dev that reappointed Shastri as the India head coach. 2. There was this uncomfortable history between Ganguly and Shastri. It was the CAC panel that included Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman besides Ganguly handed the India head coach job to Anil Kumble in 2016 overlooking Shastri's claims, who was the team director then. Shastri and Ganguly had traded verbal blows back then.

However, Ganguly did not raise any alarm as far as Shastri's role. "I don't think so that it will jeopardise the selection of Ravi Shastri. I am not sure though. Even we had selected the coach when there was this conflict issue," said Ganguly.

3. Ganguly says changes in selection committee

Ganguly also said Devang Gandhi and Jatin Paranjpe are eligible to continue as national selectors (as per five-year rule). Devang and Jatin are eligible to continue. There will be a couple of changes though. We will have to see who has how many days left in their respective tenures," he said.

4. Ganguly resigns from Delhi Capitals

Ganguly is a board member of the Marleybone Cricket Club and the former Indian captain said he can continue that position as it has no direct connection with Indian cricket. Ganguly said he has already resigned from Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise he worked as a mentor during IPL 2019.