Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sourav Ganguly tests negative for COVID-19

By Pti

Kolkata, July 26: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for COVID-19 after he gave his samples as a precautionary measure.

The former India captain has been in home quarantine for more than a week after his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly had tested positive for the contagious disease.

"He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening," a source close to the BCCI president told PTI.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary Snehasish is recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.

Sourav Ganguly quarantines himself at home after brother Snehashish tests positive for Covid 19

"He is doing fine and also handling his office work from the hospital through virtual meetings. We expect him to be released in a couple of days," the source added.

Snehasish's family - wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help - had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 20 at their Mominpur residence.

Since then, the elder Ganguly had shifted to their ancestral house in Behala where the BCCI President is based.

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: NAP 2 - 0 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, July 26, 2020, 8:41 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue