Sourav Ganguly advises Virat Kohli: Bring these two players back to India's limited over side

Both Chahal and Kuldeep did not play in the T20Is against West Indies and South Africa as the team management was looking to increase the depth of batting. Hoping that their inclusion is temporary, Ganguly said both Kuldeep and Chahal will have important role to play in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2020.

"This is a good team but Virat needs to bring back the wrist spinners into this format," Ganguly wrote in his column for Times of India. "I hope Yuzvendra Chahal has only been rested to give opportunity to others, or else he is a must for India in the T20 format.

"India doesn't need two left-arm spinners (Ravindra Jadeja and Krunal Pandya). The Test series will start soon, and hopefully, India will play on good pitches and not on rank turners, as it has been in the last series because India is very good team on any surface," he wrote.

India had blanked Windies 3-0 in the T20I series last month but shared the series 1-1 with South Africa.

"The T20 World Cup is in Australia next year and opinions and judgments will be passed. The key person amidst all this will be Virat Kohli, and it will be important for him to stay calm for a long period of time," Ganguly said.

On the exclusion of KulCha, Kohli had said: "The increased depth in batting was one of the reasons why Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were excluded. Also, we wanted to give opportunities to the guys who have done well over the last couple of years in domestic cricket and in IPL. It is about finding the best balance in the combination and not just sticking to only one combination."