Ganguly sent a stern message to Virat Kohli: Win more ICC tournaments

1. Ganguly's word for Kohli

"My only thing is that they need to win big tournaments. They are not going to win every time but they have gone through seven tournaments without winning one," Ganguly told reporters at the Eden Gardens. "They are a much better side than that. That is an area they need to get ready mentally. Talent is enormous. We reached the World Cup semis. That's an issue which Virat needs to address. It doesn't happen in the boardroom," said the 47-year-old Ganguly.

2. Score runs too, Ganguly tells Saha

Ganguly said India Test wicketkeeper and local boy Wriddhiman Saha, who took two brilliant catches in the second Test in the ongoing series against South Africa in Pune, will have to score runs in order to continue playing for the country. "I am extremely happy that he plays for the country and does it so well behind the stumps. But my suggestion for him is that in front of the stumps also he has to score a lot more runs. His wicketkeeping will never be doubted. If he has to play 100 Test matches he will have to score a lot more runs. I have played with him, I want his good."

3. Ganguly refuses to blame ICC

The 50-over Champions Trophy is being replaced by back-to-back World T20s in 2020 and 2021, and Ganguly found it a change as per the time we live in. "Times have changed. We will have to respect that. When Champions Trophy came in, I was the captain that time and it was a huge tournament. With the advent of T20, people come in more for T20 games and the ICC is going by that," said Ganguly.

4. Lord's debut biggest moment for Ganguly

Ganguly rated his Test debut in 1996 as a bigger moment in his life than becoming the BCCI president. "1996 will always be the biggest day of my life. I played a first Test match for India nothing can beat that," he added. Ganguly scored a hundred on debut against England at Lord's in June, 1996, and incidentally it was also the debut Test match of Rahul Dravid.