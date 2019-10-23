Sourav Ganguly wears India blazer during his first press meet as BCCI president. Here's the reason

But Ganguly's press meet had a touch of difference as the left-hander, one of the most successful Indian captains, wore the India team blazer that he received when the Kolkatan became the India captain back in 2000.

"I got this (blazer) when I was the captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But I didn't realize it's so loose," Ganguly told reporters.

Ganguly took over as the captain in 2000 when India and world cricket in general was embroiled in match-fixing scandal that consumed some top names in cricket like Mohammed Azharuddin, Hansie Cronje, Ajay Jadeja etc.

And Ganguly is assuming the BCCI mantle at a time when the governing body's image has taken a hit following the sanctions imposed by Supreme Court and the Lodha Committee, which was appointed by the apex court.

The BCCI, subsequently, was put under the rule of Committee of Administrators headed by Vinod Rai. The CoA tenure was also marred by various controversies like rift between Rai and Diana Eduljee and the spat between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble which ended in the resignation of the latter.

Rai stepped down from the office on Wednesday (October 23) after handing over the charge to Ganguly. In that context, Ganguly is taking over as the BCCI president on turbulent times and he vowed to bring credibility back to the organisation.

"It's a very young group. We will have to do a lot of hard work to understand what's been going on. There have been no AGMs, no working committees in the last three years, so we have no idea how it has been done. We will take note of everything," Ganguly said.

"I'll do it the way I know, with no compromise on credibility and corruption. That's the way I led India. Things need to be brought back in place, reforms need to be done, huge amounts of money need to be paid to state associations," he said.