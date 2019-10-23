Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sourav Ganguly wears India blazer during his first press meet as BCCI president. Here's the reason

By
Sourav Ganguly wears India blazer during his first press meet as BCCI president.
Sourav Ganguly wears India blazer during his first press meet as BCCI president.

Mumbai, October 23: Sourav Ganguly took over as the 39th president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday (October 23) and addressed the media here and spoke about a variety of topics.

But Ganguly's press meet had a touch of difference as the left-hander, one of the most successful Indian captains, wore the India team blazer that he received when the Kolkatan became the India captain back in 2000.

"I got this (blazer) when I was the captain of India. So, I decided to wear it today. But I didn't realize it's so loose," Ganguly told reporters.

Ganguly took over as the captain in 2000 when India and world cricket in general was embroiled in match-fixing scandal that consumed some top names in cricket like Mohammed Azharuddin, Hansie Cronje, Ajay Jadeja etc.

And Ganguly is assuming the BCCI mantle at a time when the governing body's image has taken a hit following the sanctions imposed by Supreme Court and the Lodha Committee, which was appointed by the apex court.

The BCCI, subsequently, was put under the rule of Committee of Administrators headed by Vinod Rai. The CoA tenure was also marred by various controversies like rift between Rai and Diana Eduljee and the spat between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and coach Anil Kumble which ended in the resignation of the latter.

Rai stepped down from the office on Wednesday (October 23) after handing over the charge to Ganguly. In that context, Ganguly is taking over as the BCCI president on turbulent times and he vowed to bring credibility back to the organisation.

"It's a very young group. We will have to do a lot of hard work to understand what's been going on. There have been no AGMs, no working committees in the last three years, so we have no idea how it has been done. We will take note of everything," Ganguly said.

"I'll do it the way I know, with no compromise on credibility and corruption. That's the way I led India. Things need to be brought back in place, reforms need to be done, huge amounts of money need to be paid to state associations," he said.

More SOURAV GANGULY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Ganguly: Kohli the most important man
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Read more about: sourav ganguly bcci cricket
Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 16:24 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue