Sourav Ganguly well on road to recovery

The former Indian captain was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries , following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

"Ganguly's coronary angiography was done at 3 pm and his echocardiography will be repeated tomorrow," a bulletin, issued by the private hospital where he is admitted, said late on Sunday night.

Sourav Ganguly stable, decision on further angioplasty soon

His blood pressure is 110/80 and oxygen saturation level is 98 per cent, it said. Doctors said they will be deciding on conducting another angioplasty after assessing Ganguly's condition.

To a question, a hospital spokesperson said the medical board is not thinking about the option of bypass surgery.

"Our expert panel will decide on the future course of treatment tomorrow," she said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and his family and wished him a speedy recovery.

PM Narendra Modi calls BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, wishes speedy recovery to former India captain

The nine-member medical board will meet on Monday (January 4) and discuss further treatment plan with his family members, the bulletin said. Ganguly had his dinner at 10 pm.

Meanwhile, fans of the celebrated former cricketer were seen holding posters that read 'Come back dada' outside the hospital, which saw a beeline of visitors.

The batting great was rushed to hospital on Saturday (January 2) afternoon following complaints of chest pain.

(With PTI inputs)