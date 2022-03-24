South Africa batsman Zubayr Hamsa tests positive for prohibited substance, suspended

The test for the prohibited substance was conducted on January 17, 2022.

"Zubayr is not disputing the positive test, is co-operating fully with the ICC, and has agreed to a voluntary suspension commencing immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC," stated CSA in an official statement.

"The positive test relates to the substance Furosemide, which is not a performance enhancing substance, and Zubayr has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.

“The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr," it added.

Bangla beat SA

Taskin Ahmed's five-wicket haul, backed by Tamim Iqbal's unbeaten knock of 87 runs, helped Bangladesh in defeating South Africa by nine wickets in the third ODI of the three-match series, here in Centurion on Wednesday (March 23).

With this victory, Bangladesh have recorded their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory in South Africa with a 2-1 win. Opting to bat first, South Africa had a decent start with openers Quinton de Kock and Janneman Malan, playing a good partnership.

South Africa then faced a blow when De Kock got dismissed by Mehidy Hasan, with just 46 runs on the board.

Taskin Ahmed then sent Kyle Verreynne and Janneman Malan back to the dugout for 9 and 39 runs, respectively.

Temba Bavuma came to the crease but also departed after being dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan, leaving the team's total at 71/4 in 16 overs from which they hardly recovered.

Brief score: South Africa: 154 (Janneman Malan 39, Keshav Maharaj 28; Taskin Ahmed 5/35) lost to Bangladesh: 156/1 (Tamim Iqbal 87 not out, Liton Das 48; Keshav Maharaj 1/36) by 9 wickets