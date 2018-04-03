South Africa crush Australia by 492 runs to win series 3-1

SCOREBOARD

Starting from their overnight 88 for three, Australia needed some brave fight to even stay alive and they precisely did not offer that. In the face of some sensational bowling by man of the match pacer Vernon Philander (6-21), Australia were caved in for a paltry 119 in 46.4 overs while chasing the 612 target set by the home side. Incidentally, this was also Philander's career best figure in Test cricket.

Since that first Test match, the guys were extremely motivated to come back - Faf on his team. #ProteaFire #SAvAUS #SunfoilTest pic.twitter.com/nffm5L7Tyj — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 3, 2018

Australia, embroiled in the ball tampering controversy and without two of their best in Steve Smith and David Warner, lost their last seven wickets for just 31 runs - six of them to Philander and in fact 'Big Vern' took a wicket each in three successive overs to run through Australia's middle order.

It was quite apt that Morne Morkel bowled the last delivery of the Test that engineered the run out of Nathan Lyon as this was the big paceman's last match for South Africa.

Along the way, the Johannesburg Test was also the last match for Darren Lehmann as the Australia team coach as he had decided to step down following the Cape Town ball tampering episode.

Exits as contrasting as you would get.

England beat SA in SA.

Australia loses to SA in SA.



Yet, Australia pummel England in The Ashes.



The weird and wonderul results in sport. #Sport is the greatest entertainment! — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) April 3, 2018

And then there were a plethora of records too - quite undesired from an Australian perspective and joyful for the South African camp.

Let's take the case of South Africa first. This was their first home series win over Australia since 1970 and their largest margin of Test victory since 1934. The last time SA defeated Australia in a home series was under the captaincy of Dr Ali Bacher, now a respected cricket administrator.

South Africa scored the fourth biggest win in terms of runs in Test cricket.

In their words

Kagiso Rabada (Man of the Series): "It's been a long summer, a lot of games. At the end there, it reflected. Not much of a rest coming up, hopefully can regenerate some energy. Australia is a great cricketing nation, we know it's not going to be easy. Very proud of how we played. You can never stop learning, the game finds a way to humble you. Nice to always improve. Outstanding career for Morne, fitting finale for him. Today is all about him."

Vernon Philander (Man of the Match): "What can I say, momentous way. The first innings I rusted to the crease, today i slowed down my run-up, and found the magical length. Everything clicked from the Corlett Drive end. We going to miss Morne, his jokes, his leadership. I want to wish him well."

Tim Paine (Australia captain): "Has been a really challenging week, can't doubt our effort. When you're slightly off against a world-class opposition, you're going to be found wanting, and we were. That's something we've got to address, we've lost two of the best players in the world. Bancroft has been our leading run-scorer for Australia. They completely outplayed us, we can't hide behind the fact they've been too skilled for us. Hopefully, we can rebuild a new culture."

Morne Morkel (who played his last match for SA): "Tough to put in in words, very emotional. So grateful for all the opportunities I was given. The mission was to beat the Aussies. Thank you Vernon Philander, some sore bodies this morning. Funny how things work, the main thing is to keep working hard and make the most of opportunities. No way I was going to sit in the change-room, would have needed a straitjacket. Going to miss 'em a lot, they are brothers."