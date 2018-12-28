Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

A pair of pairs - Ducks all round as Du Plessis and Sarfraz make unwanted history

By Opta
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed score pair of pairs
South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed score pair of pairs

Centurion, December 28: Faf du Plessis and Sarfraz Ahmed secured an unwanted piece of history on Friday as both men bagged a pair in the first Test between South Africa and Pakistan.

For the first time in the longest format, the captains of both sides recorded a duck in each innings as the Proteas earned a 1-0 lead in the three-match series thanks to a six-wicket victory inside three days in Centurion.

Having won the toss on Wednesday (December 26), Sarfraz's Pakistan had first use of the SuperSport Park pitch but they were bundled out for just 181 - the touring skipper bowled by Duanne Olivier from just his fourth delivery.

Du Plessis suffered the ignominy of a golden duck when he edged Shaheen Afridi to gully in South Africa's response, and Sarfraz's pair was confirmed when he nicked to his opposite number in chasing a wide delivery from Kagiso Rabada in the second innings.

To complete the slice of history, Du Plessis hooked Shaheen to deep fine-leg when the hosts needed just 12 to win.

With Virat Kohli also making a duck for India against Australia at the MCG, Friday (December 28) was not a day to be a Test captain...

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
South Africa won by 6 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, December 28, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue