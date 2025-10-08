'Why not keep going?' - Cristiano Ronaldo will not retire before scoring 1,000 goals

Cricket Sports Bulletin For October 8: Rohit Sharma's 'Secret' Net Session To Cummins-Head's Crazy IPL Offer By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 19:26 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin for October 8: Key updates from cricket, football, MMA, and judo are making headlines today. International stars and young Indian athletes are in the spotlight.

High-profile events, preparations, and disciplinary actions dominate sports news. From India to global arenas, major developments are keeping fans on edge.

1) Rohit Sharma Prepares For Australia ODIs With Secret 3-Hour Net Session: Report

Rohit Sharma is set to join India's three-match ODI series in Australia, starting October 19 in Perth, followed by fixtures in Adelaide (Oct 23) and Sydney (Oct 25). Preparing intensely after stepping away from T20Is and Tests, the 38-year-old trained for nearly three hours at Reliance Corporate Park in Navi Mumbai under MI physio Amit Dube, with several net bowlers in attendance as per a report by Revsportz. No longer India's ODI captain, Rohit reportedly organised the session himself as he eyes a strong return following his Champions Trophy-winning campaign earlier this year.

2) IPL Franchise Offered Pat Cummins And Travis Head Jaw-Dropping Salaries To Quit Australian Cricket

Pat Cummins and Travis Head reportedly rejected $10 million-a-year offers from an IPL franchise to play T20 cricket full-time. As per The Age, both stars chose to stay loyal to Australian cricket. The move has reignited talks of privatising the Big Bash League to attract investment and boost player salaries.

3) Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Will Retire After Australia Series, Predicts Ex-India Batter

Former India batter Manoj Tiwari believes Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might consider retiring after the Australia tour, citing the treatment they've received. Rohit was recently replaced by Shubman Gill as ODI captain, meaning both senior players will now play under his leadership - a move that has fueled debate about their future and 2027 World Cup chances.

4) Mohammed Shami's India Return Is Getting Increasingly Tougher

Mohammed Shami, who starred as India's leading wicket-taker in the 2023 ODI World Cup despite battling an ankle issue, has struggled to regain his peak form since. After ankle surgery sidelined him for over a year, he returned to international cricket and impressed briefly with a five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy. However, inconsistent performances, including a poor outing in the Duleep Trophy (1/136 in 34 overs for East Zone), have dented his chances of a national comeback. A BCCI official told The Telegraph at 35, Shami's pace and impact have declined, and he must perform consistently in domestic matches to remain in contention for India and the IPL.

5) 19-Year-Old Judoka Linthoi Chanambam Makes History For India

In a historic achievement for Indian sports, 19-year-old Linthoi Chanambam from Manipur became the first Indian to win a medal at the World Junior Judo Championships. Competing in the women's 63kg category in Lima, Peru, she secured a bronze by defeating the Netherlands' Joni Geilen in an exciting repechage bout.

6) Cristiano Ronaldo Makes History! Al Nassr Star Becomes Football's First-Ever Billionnaire

Cristiano Ronaldo has become football's first billionaire, with a net worth of $1.4bn, according to Bloomberg. This includes his career earnings, endorsements, and investments.

7) Kerala CM Announces Prep Plans For Lionel Messi-Led Argentina Football Match In Kochi

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan held a review meeting on Tuesday to fast-track preparations for Argentina's November match at Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. He urged upgrades to world-class standards and strict security measures to handle the expected large crowd.

8) Japanese Football Official Sentenced To 18-Month Jail For Viewing Images Of Child Sexual Abuse

Japanese Football Association's technical director Masanaga Kageyama received an 18-month suspended sentence in France for viewing child abuse images. He was arrested last week at Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport while traveling to the U-20 World Cup in Chile.

9) Viv Richards 'In Love With' Shubman Gill

West Indies legend Viv Richards praised India captain Shubman Gill, calling him "a magnificent player" at a Cricket West Indies event in New Delhi.

10) Conor McGregor Suspended After Missed Drug Testing Requirements

Irish MMA star Conor McGregor has been banned for 18 months for missing drug tests, keeping him out until April, after failing three sample collections last year.