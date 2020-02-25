Cricket
SportsTiger - A MyTeam11 offering to live stream Pakistan Super League 2020

By Puneet Sharma
Jaipur, Feb 25: SportsTiger - a multi-sports aggregator application by MyTeam11, one of India's leading fantasy sports platforms have acquired the digital LIVE streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in India. PSL, in its fifth edition, got underway on Thursday (February 20) and will culminate with the final which is scheduled for Sunday (March 22).

The SportsTiger Application, which is already available on the Google Play Store, garnered a huge response on opening day (Thursday, February 20) of the PSL.

Pakistan Super League will feature some big names from the world of cricket. Some of the international cricketers participating in the league include the likes of Kieron Pollard, Darren Sammy, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Chris Lynn, Shane Watson, and Ben Cutting, while also featuring some leading Pakistani cricketers like Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, and Fakhar Zaman.

Speaking on the occasion Vinit Godara, Co-Founder, SportsTiger said, "The Pakistan Super League is a very competitive cricket league and the level of competition in the display is phenomenal. This is the beginning of what is going to be an exciting journey for us with the hope of making SportsTiger a one-stop destination for every sports aficionado in this country with more live-action, news and live scores on the offering. Our constant effort is to provide more engaging and interesting content to sports lovers and this is just a start."

Launched with the aim of becoming a one-stop destination for all sports enthusiasts, SportsTiger app features sports news in just 60 words, provides live match streaming, interactive scorecards, and eye-catching videos. Born from the creative minds of sports experts, the app caters to the niche audience comprising of young consumers of sports content. The application will be covering a range of sports categories including Cricket, Football, Tennis and others aiming to nurture the sports bug in users. The acquisition of PSL as a broadcast property is a step towards achieving the aforementioned goals.

Few key dates of the tournament are as follows:

QUALIFIER: Tuesday, 17th March 2020 - 7:30 pm IST onwards.

ELIMINATOR 1: Wednesday, 18th March 2020 - 7:30 pm IST onwards.

ELIMINATOR 2: Friday, 20th March 2020 - 7:30 pm IST onwards.

PSL FINAL: Sunday, 22nd March 2020 - 7:30 pm IST onwards.

Source: Media Release

Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 19:46 [IST]
