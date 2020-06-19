Sreesanth is still sharp as a bowler at nets, says Kerala teammate Sachin Baby

Sachin Baby, the veteran Kerala batsman, said everyone is happy to see Sreesanth making a comeback and he looked sharp in the net sessions.

"I am really happy because he is a brother to me. For the last seven years, I have been waiting for him to come back into the Kerala side. We even used to train together for the last couple of years and he was helping me a lot. We still work together, practise together, and travel together.

"We are bonding really well. Even during the last two years when he wasn't playing and I was the captain, he used to tell me what should be done with the Kerala side and with the players, what our goal ought to be," said Sachin in a chat show Homerun with AV, hosted by sports commentator Arun Venugopal on his YouTube channel Gethist Creative.

"He used to always tell that we should play the IraniTrophy. Whatever he would tell me, I would pass the message to my team-mates. So, when people think I am expressing something, it's actually a case of I am sharing something that Sree tells me.

"He was very keen for the Kerala team and has had a big hand in whatever Kerala cricket has achieved. His prayers and commitment are always there with the Kerala team," said Sachin.

Sachin said they were training together and Sreesanth was in his elements as a bowler at nets.

"Whenever he bowls to me, I always get out because of his swing and pace. He is still unplayable and we are all waiting [for his return to competitive cricket]. After this Lockdown, if the ground is ready, we are planning to play a game. Match fitness is something very important. It's rainy season now in Kerala. After July, we are planning to get hold of a ground and play a match," he said.

Though he was bowling alright, Sachin said the team would want to work on the match fitness of Sreesanth.

"We have to work on his match fitness. Now, we are working really hard on his bowling. He has been bowling really well in the nets and getting wickets in the nets. We are waiting for the rainy season to end so that we can get to the ground," said Sachin.