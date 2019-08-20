Sreesanth says he is happy and relieved after ban to end in August 2020

"I am so relieved and happy. All these years I have been trying to prove my innocence and the efforts have finally bore fruit. It's God's grace that I have finally managed to come out of this and hopefully, I can be active in cricket again," Sreesanth told MyKhel.

The BCCI had banned Sreesanth, who is now 36, for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for indulging in alleged spot-fixing in the IPL of that year. But on March 15, 2019, the Supreme Court set aside the BCCI disciplinary committee's order.

Now, in an order passed on August 7, Jain said "ends of justice" would be met by making it a seven-year suspension and letting him play next year.He will be 37 when the ban ends officially. So, does he harbour realistic thoughts of making a return of cricket? "Of course, we have seen many cricketers playing at this age. I am fit and will restart my training soon. God permits, I want to make a comeback to Indian team and complete my 100 wickets in Test cricket. After years of struggle, it is still sinking in," said Sreesanth.

Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) secretary Jayesh Geroge welcomed the decision to reduce Sreesanth's ban. "It is a welcome move and hopefully, we can Sreesanth back on the field. KCA will certainly consider him for matches next years, provided he proves his fitness. Sreesanth has played at the highest level possible, and hopefully, he can contribute more to cricket and Kerala cricket," said George.