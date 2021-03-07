SRH IPL 2021 Time Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

While the Indian Premier League returns home after nearly two years, the cash-rich league featuring eight teams will be played only in six cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata - with no team having a home advantage.

Sunrisers will play three matches in the afternoon and their remaining 11 league stage matches will be contested in the night with Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore being their venues.

IPL 2021 Schedule: IPL 14 to start on April 9, FINAL on May 30: List of venues, TV Timings, Format, Other Info

While Sunrisers open their campaign on April 11 in Chennai, they end their league stage with back-to-back matches at the Chinaswamy Stadium in Bangalore against Punjab Kings on May 19 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 21.

Here is the full scheduled of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2021:

Dates Match Venue Time in IST April 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai 7:30 PM April 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Chennai 7:30 PM April 17 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 7:30 PM April 21 Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai 3:30 PM April 25 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Chennai 7:30 PM April 28 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 7:30 PM May 2 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi 3:30 PM May 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Delhi 7:30 PM May 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Delhi 7:30 PM May 9 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM May 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Kolkata 7:30 PM May 17 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Kolkata 7:30 PM May 19 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Bangalore 7:30 PM May 21 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Bangalore 3:30 PM