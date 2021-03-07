SRH IPL 2021 Time Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues

Bengaluru, March 7: The 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad begin their IPL 2021 campaign on April 11 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders.
While the Indian Premier League returns home after nearly two years, the cash-rich league featuring eight teams will be played only in six cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata - with no team having a home advantage.
Sunrisers will play three matches in the afternoon and their remaining 11 league stage matches will be contested in the night with Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore being their venues.
While Sunrisers open their campaign on April 11 in Chennai, they end their league stage with back-to-back matches at the Chinaswamy Stadium in Bangalore against Punjab Kings on May 19 and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 21.
Here is the full scheduled of Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2021:
|Dates
|Match
|Venue
|Time in IST
|April 11
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 14
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 17
|Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 21
|Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Chennai
|3:30 PM
|April 25
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals
|Chennai
|7:30 PM
|April 28
|Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 2
|Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Delhi
|3:30 PM
|May 4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 7
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings
|Delhi
|7:30 PM
|May 9
|Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 13
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 17
|Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Kolkata
|7:30 PM
|May 19
|Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings
|Bangalore
|7:30 PM
|May 21
|Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Bangalore
|3:30 PM
