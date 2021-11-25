SRH Predicted Retention List 2022: Sunrisers Hyderabad eye these 4 players to retain

Then there were furore over dropping of David Warner, their former and only IPL winning captain, even from the match-day squad.

By any stretch of imagination, it was a calamitous season for the Hyderabad outfit. Now, they have a chance to rebuild the side with fresh talents and infuse a new DNA during the mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

Here we are looking at the four possible cricketers who could be retained by the Sunrisers.

1 Kane Williamson

The New Zealand man has grown into a wholesome package in T20, an astute captain and a batsman who can play the dual role of enforcer and anchor. The Hyderabad side would be keen to have someone in the stature of Williamson at helm when they induce a new set of players for IPL 2022 and beyond. His experience as a player and captain could be invaluable for the SRH.

2 Rashid Khan

Rarely a cricketer made so much impact on a franchise’s fortunes. Since his arrival at the Sunrisers, Rashid has dished out consistent effort and even when he does not bag too many wickets, the Afghan spinner ensures runs are not leaked. In the Power Play, in the middle phase or at death, Rashid is ready to be deployed anywhere in an innings. That flexibility is a big boon for Sunrisers. Rashid had a brilliant run in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 too for Afghanistan and played a big role in his team decimating Scotland and Namibia and at placing them close to the knockouts.

Of late, Rashid has also matured as a batsman, capable of getting that precious 20s or 30s in the backend of the innings. A SRH outfit without Rashid is quite unthinkable and he could be high on the retainership list of the franchise.

3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar had.a forgettable 2021 and IPL in particular. There were injuries, drop in pace and a largely empty wicket column. Bhuvi had a massively disappointing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 too, getting removed after a disappointing first game against Pakistan. It is quite justified then if anyone imagined the player and team parting ways ahead of IPL 2022. But since then Bhuvi had displayed some old sparks against New Zealand. The SRH might just be tempted to give another go to Bhuvi who is a vastly experienced campaigner in the IPL and in T20 cricket.

4 Umran Malik

The young pacer from Jammu did not play too many matches but that bit was enough for everyone to get impressed by him. Malik often crossed the 150 kmph mark in IPL 2021 and had also earned a call-up to the Indian squad as net bowler ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Malik is a rare commodity and the SRH might be keen to retain him, and there is also the cost benefit factor too. A fast bowler with such potential could come for a such a low price.