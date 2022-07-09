Sri Lanka Crisis: Cricket legends Jayasuriya, Sangakkara, Jayawardene support protestors

It is not just commoners but elite cricketers from Sri Lanka too joined the mass movement against the Sri Lankan Government.

Sanath Jayasuriya, the former Sri Lanka captain, World Cup winner and minister, joined the protestors on the street and later wrote on his Twitter account: “In my entire life I have never seen the country United like this with one goal to throw out a failed Leader. The writing is now on YOUR official house WALL. Please go in peace. #GoHomeGota today!”

Kumar Sangakkara, another former Sri Lankan captain, wrote on his Twitter account: “This is for our future.”

Another former Sri Lanka captain and batting great Mahela Jayawardena wrote on his twitter page: "We as a country has changed direction and nothing can change that… people have spoken!! #GoHomeGota #peoplepower"

Jayasuriya has been the most vocal among the former cricketers who asked the Sri Lanka government to step down.

During his meeting with High Commissioner Gopal Baglay, the ace cricketer had appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines.

"High Commissioner met cricket legend @Sanath07 and hailed his many achievements for the sport and #SriLanka. The ace cricketer appreciated India's support in the form of essential supplies, including medicines," the Indian mission in Sri Lanka tweeted.

Sri Lanka cricketer has requested Indian aid to obtain medical supplies, which has become a major issue due to the current economic crisis in the island nation. Sanath Jayasuriya also requested essential cancer medicines and other lifesaving drugs.

Earlier this month, the former cricketer had lauded "big brother" India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending help to the island nation as it battles the worst economic crisis since independence. Since then many other cricketers have joined him in the protests against the SL government that has gathered momentum with each passing day.