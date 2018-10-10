Cricket

Sri Lanka-England ODI washed out after just 15 overs

Dambulla, October 10: The first ODI between Sri Lanka and England had to be abandoned after only 15 overs due to torrential rain in Dambulla.

There had been fears that the contest would fall victim to the weather after heavy precipitation in the days leading up to the series, although a fine start to Wednesday meant the match started on time.

Home captain Dinesh Chandimal won the toss and elected to field, and England - the number one ranked ODI side - were 92-2 after 15 overs when the umpires decided the looming clouds were looking ominous enough to take the players from the field.

Even though the rain did eventually stop and the covers were removed, the decision was taken to call the game off around four and a half hours after the initial interruption.

Openers Jonny Bairstow (25) and Jason Roy (24) had put on 49 for the first wicket before both fell within the space of five deliveries, with Joe Root (25 not out) and captain Eoin Morgan (14no) at the crease when the bad weather closed in.

The second ODI, also in Dambulla, is on Saturday.

