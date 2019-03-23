Malinga to retire after T20 World Cup

The 35-year-old seamer has enjoyed a superb career for Sri Lanka, standing sixth on their all-time list of Test wicket takers with 101 and behind only Muttiah Muralitharan and Chaminda Vaas in ODIs, having claimed 322 dismissals.

In T20s, he leads the way for his country with 97 wickets, and it is in the shortest format that Malinga intends to make his final bow.

Speaking after defeat to South Africa on Friday, the Sri Lanka T20 captain said: "I don't think I can go on much more.

"After the World Cup, my cricketing career is ending. I want to play T20 World Cup, and then end my career."

Malinga will miss the first six matches of the upcoming Indian Premier League season to ensure he can play in this year's 50-over World Cup in England. Sri Lankan players have been told by selectors they must feature in their domestic Super Provincial One Day Tournament to be considered.

The 2020 T20 World Cup takes place in Australia. Malinga helped Sri Lanka win the tournament in 2014 when they beat India in the final.