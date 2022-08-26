Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022: H2H Record, Date, Live Streaming, TV Channel, IST Time

Turning out for the Punjab Kings, Rajapaksa showcased his power hitting skills at this year's IPL with some impressive aggressive knocks.

“For me, the experience I bring after playing in the IPL will create good energy for the side,” said Rajapaksa.

“Coming back to the Sri Lankan side, I have brought in a lot of positivity after speaking to a lot of the IPL players, like Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and KG (Kagiso Rabada).

“I don't think I have the time to explain in detail the talks we had, but there were a lot of positive vibes. I'm hoping we can take that same brand of cricket to the world,” he added.

The 30-year-old Rajapaksa played nine games for the Punjab Kings, scoring 206 runs at a strike rate of 159.68.

“One of the best chats I had with Liam (Livingstone) was when he said, 'If it's in the V, make sure the ball is in the trees'. He'd just be that aggressive. Proper slam-bang player,” he added.

Afghanistan too have some star players in their ranks like Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Zadran and Noor Ahmad who can trouble the best on their day. So, the contest could offer some thrills for us in the early stages of the Asia Cup 2022.

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on Saturday (August 27).

Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the tournament opener on Saturday (August 27).

1. Head to Head Record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have played only once against each other in T20Is, and the Lankans had won on that occasion.

2 Match info

Match date: August 27, Saturday

Match time: 7.30 PM IST

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live streaming: Disney + HotStar