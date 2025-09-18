Aston Villa Urged By Unai Emery To Keep Going As They Prepare For Sunderland Challenge

Cricket Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch SL vs AFG Match 11 in India, UK and USA Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 18:58 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sri Lanka (SL) and Afghanistan (AFG) will square off in Match 11 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday, September 18.

The defending champions have made a strong start, first outplaying Bangladesh by six wickets and then edging past Hong Kong in a four-wicket win. Afghanistan, on the other hand, find themselves under pressure with one win and one defeat so far. Victory here is non-negotiable for them-anything less would confirm Sri Lanka and Bangladesh's passage to the Super Four.

The Abu Dhabi surface has offered something for everyone: runs for aggressive batters as well as assistance for bowlers willing to exploit conditions. Temperatures are expected to soar, and with an average first-innings score hovering around 135, the toss could prove crucial, with chasing likely to be the preferred option.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Team News, Playing 11

Sri Lanka will look to seize the powerplay against Afghanistan, a phase where they've had the edge over the past year. Afghanistan's opening struggles since shifting Ibrahim Zadran to No. 3 remain a concern, though Azmatullah Omarzai has been their standout performer, striking at over 172 in 2025 and smashing the fastest fifty by an Afghan batter earlier in the tournament. A promotion up the order could be on the cards for him.

SL vs AFG Predicted Playing 11

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2025 Match on TV and Online?

India

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD channels from 8 pm IST on Thursday (Sept 18). The match will be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website.

Pakistan

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match will be telecast on PTV Sports from 7:30 pm Pakistan time, while the live streaming will be available on Tamasha app and website.

Bangladesh

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Group B match will be telecast on Gazi TV from 8:30 pm local time. The match can be live-streamed on the Rabbithole app and website.

United Kingdom

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be telecast on TNT Sports network from 3:30 pm BST in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

USA

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match can be watched via Willow TV network from 10 am ET / 7 am PT in USA on Thursday.